

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Scarborough late Monday night has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The collision occurred in the westbound express lanes of the highway near Morningside Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the patient was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police say all westbound express lanes have been closed in the area for the investigation.