

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO bus in Hamilton this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Hamilton GO Centre shortly after 2 p.m.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones during this very difficult time. Staff are co-operating fully with the police investigation,” Amanda Ferguson, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said in an email to CP24.

Ferguson said officials have “limited information” at this time but updates will provided when they become available.

The Hamilton GO Centre is closed for the police investigation.

Service on Eastbound Route 16 will resume at 5 p.m. and Route 16, 18, 40, and 47 will pick up and drop off on Hunter Street East until further notice.