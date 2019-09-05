Person shot in leg in apartment playground: police
Police tape is strewn across a playground in the Black Creek Dr. and Weston Rd. area on Sept. 5, 2019. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:35AM EDT
Toronto police say they are investigating after a victim was shot in the calf in a playground in the city’s York area overnight.
Police were called to Black Creek Drive and Weston Road after 11 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a person shot.
They arrived to find a victim in a playground, suffering from a gunshot wound to their calf.
Paramedics transported the patient to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say they do not have suspect information at this time.