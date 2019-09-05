

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating after a victim was shot in the calf in a playground in the city’s York area overnight.

Police were called to Black Creek Drive and Weston Road after 11 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim in a playground, suffering from a gunshot wound to their calf.

Paramedics transported the patient to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they do not have suspect information at this time.