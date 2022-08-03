Person killed in single-vehicle collision in Pickering
Police in Durham are investigating after a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickering.
The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kingston Road, near Liverpool Road.
The driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle and left the road.
Kingston Road from Glenanna to Liverpool roads is closed as police investigate.
Durham Regional Police are urging drivers to “use an alternate route.”
This investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
