Person killed by train at Unionville GO station

A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police say they received reports a female had been hit by a GO train just before 1 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., Metrolinx confirmed the person had been pronounced dead.

Emergency workers are onsite and trains will be halted for approximately two hours, the transit agency says.