Person in hospital with critical injuries after overnight shooting in Mississauga
A man in his 20s is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
Police say they received the call for a shooting just before 1:40 a.m., near the intersection of Creditview and Britannia roads.
One man was taken to hospital by their "associates," according to police. They say the victim is in critical but stable condition.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no outstanding threat to public safey.
The site of the shooting is still being considered an active crime scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
