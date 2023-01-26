Person in custody after passenger shot at with replica firearm at Toronto subway station: police

  • $244,000 drug bust in London

    London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.

    Items seized as part of an investigation by London Police Service on Jan. 25, 2023. (Source: London police)

  • Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery

    Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.

  • Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP

    Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.

