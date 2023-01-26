Person in custody after passenger shot at with replica firearm at Toronto subway station: police
Toronto police have one person in custody after a passenger at a subway station was shot at using what police described as a replica firearm, or BB gun, on Thursday.
Police said they received reports that a group of teens was armed with a replica firearm or BB gun and that a female passenger had been shot at just before 12 p.m.
Shortly after, police said they had four people detained and one in custody. Injuries appear minor, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
BREAKING | Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine and deploying soldiers to train, defence minister says
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine 'in the coming weeks,' Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday. Anand said that Canada will also be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers with the skills they will need to operate this equipment.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Via Rail tells MPs passengers stuck on train for 18 hours in 'unique' situation
The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation 'will not shy away from our responsibilities' after passengers found themselves stranded on trains for hours over the holidays.
Not 'isolated incidents': Recent transit attacks reflect larger issues, says union
Representatives from the largest transit workers union in Canada say recent violent attacks are emblematic of larger issues at play.
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation
Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.
Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in jail after being found guilty in November of sexually assaulting a woman at his condo in 2017.
Montreal Gazette expecting 'up to 10' layoffs as Postmedia makes cross-country cuts
Executives at the Montreal Gazette have been asked to reduce staffing by up to 10 at the newspaper as local news outlets across the country prepare for significant layoffs. Publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, the Canadian Press (CP) reported earlier this week.
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
$244,000 drug bust in London
London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.
Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.
Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP
Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.
Hybrid shelter opening date pushed back
The opening date for the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with design delays being blamed.
Waterloo region digging out after a messy winter storm
Residents in Waterloo region continue to dig out after Wednesday’s winter storm.
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
Power lines across roadway after crash in Leamington
Essex County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision that knocked down power lines in Leamington.
'Breaking' news: Leamington family cracks open supersized egg
The owners of a Leamington farm finally cracked open their egg-stra ordinary find.
City looking for possible locations for new housing hub
City of Windsor officials are hoping to identifying potential locations for a new housing hub and is asking for expressions of interest.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Barrie murder trial
A jury of six men and six women handed down their verdict Thursday morning for the death of Ryan Babineau, who died after suffering nearly 70 stab wounds and lacerations.
Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly collision in the Town of The Blue Mountains Thursday.
Huntsville business in ruins after early morning fire
A business is in ruins after an early morning fire Thursday in Huntsville.
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
Calgary's rental vacancy rate plunges to level not seen since 2014: CMHC
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says a surge in the rental market last year, due to immigration and higher mortgage rates, has drastically dropped the country's vacancy rates.
Alberta will not approve rate hikes for personal car insurance in 2023
The Alberta government says it is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through the end of 2023 after hearing concerns from drivers about affordability.
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement
Frigid weather is on the way for most of British Columbia, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.
Courtney Wale found safe in Victoria, nearly 2 weeks after reported missing in Coquitlam
The mother of Courtney Wale says the 21-year-old has been found in Victoria, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Metro Vancouver.
Student housing at UBC to become more expensive
Students will soon have to dig deeper into their wallets if they want to live on campus at the University of British Columbia.
Imperial Oil gives OK to $720M renewable diesel project near Edmonton
Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.