Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from Junction fire
A person has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.
Crews were first called to the house near the intersection of Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire says that crews were confronted with “heavy smoke” upon arrival.
The victim was without vital signs when they were removed from the fire, Toronto Fire said.
TFS is currently dealing with a residential fire on Dupont St (E. of Dundas St. W). One occupant has been removed from the premises VSA. @ChiefPeggTFS is enroute to the scene. Fire has been knocked down. Crews continue fireground operations. ^dv #Toronto— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) March 29, 2023
The fire has been knocked down, but crews continue fireground operations.
Police are currently on site assisting with traffic. Dupont Street is closed both ways between Osler Street and Edwin Avenue.
More information to come.
