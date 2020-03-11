TORONTO -- A person has been found without vital signs after a fire broke out in a Toronto apartment on Wednesday morning, police say.

Authorities said they were called to a 20-storey apartment building, in the Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue area, just after 9:30 a.m.

The age or gender of the person has not been released.

FIRE:

Queen St W + Dunn Ave

call came in at 9:37 a.m.

- fire in apartment

- @Toronto_Fire o/s

- fire has been extinguished

- located person found in apartment, vital signs absent

- currently investigating

- no further info at this time

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 11, 2020

This is a developing news story. More information to come.