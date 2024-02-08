Person found with gunshot wounds in lobby of Liberty Village building: police

One person has been injured in a shooting in Liberty Village, police say.

It happened at a building on Ordnance Street, in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West, shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim in the lobby with a gunshot wound, police say.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting may have occurred on another floor. No suspect information has been released.