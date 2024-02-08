TORONTO
Toronto

    • Person found with gunshot wounds in lobby of Liberty Village building: police

    tps
    Share

    One person has been injured in a shooting in Liberty Village, police say.

    It happened at a building on Ordnance Street, in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West, shortly before 5 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a male victim in the lobby with a gunshot wound, police say.

    He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the shooting may have occurred on another floor. No suspect information has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News