

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews responding to a truck fire in Scarborough have located a person deceased inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffers Park after receiving a call about a pickup truck that was on fire in the area.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased individual inside the vehicle.

Police have not released the age or gender of the deceased.

An post-mortem exam will be conducted to determine cause of death and police say they are treating the incident as "suspicious."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.