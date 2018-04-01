

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A section of Stouffville Road in northern Richmond Hill is closed after several vehicles collided on Sunday evening, ejecting one person out of their car.

ORNGE Air Ambulance says it was called to the area of Bridgewater Drive and Stouffville Road, west of Highway 404, at about 6 p.m. for a report of a multi-car crash.

They were later cancelled from the call but said one occupant of a vehicle was ejected out of a car.

York Regional Police said three people were taken to hospital from the scene and at least one person is in life-threatening condition.

They also said that five cars were involved but would not speak about injuries.

An image tweeted from the scene by a bystander showed a blue sports car badly damaged and pressed up against a metal barrier on the shoulder.

More to come.