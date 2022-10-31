Person critically injured in early morning crash in Midtown Toronto

One person is in critical condition following an early morning collision in midtown Toronto.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near Yonge Street and Glengrove Avenue, which is south of Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto police said two people were transported to hospital. One person’s injuries have been deemed life-threatening, they said.

Yonge Street is currently closed in both directions at Glengrove Avenue as police investigate.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.