TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pepper spray used on students during altercation at Etobicoke high school: police

    A Toronto police car is parked outside Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. A Toronto police car is parked outside Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

    Toronto police say one suspect is in custody after students were pepper-sprayed following a reported altercation at an Etobicoke high school on Monday morning.

    The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute, located at Kipling Avenue and Birmingham Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West.

    In a post on social media, Toronto police said there was a reported altercation at the school and students were “affected by pepper spray.”

    Officers are on scene along with firefighters and paramedics. One suspect has been taken into custody, police confirmed.

    Police said it appears four students were involved and only minor injuries were reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News