TORONTO -- A Toronto homicide cold case detective has released a video appealing for further information pertaining to the robbery and killing of a 28-year-old man near High Park more than 30 years ago.

“It is time to be held to account for these actions,” Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said in the video released to the public on Tuesday.

“Even if 31 years have passed, those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Richard Thomas Moore, who worked as a labourer and lived in the Parkdale area, was beaten and stabbed multiple times before his lifeless body was discovered by a cyclist on the morning of Dec. 3, 1988 on the grass off a roadway.

Moore was last seen the prior evening at the Edgewater Hotel, located in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West.

At the time Moore’s body was discovered, investigators conducted a search of the area and found the victim’s empty wallet several hundred yards from where he was found.

“Robbery appears to have been the motive,” Gallant said. “A knife believed to be the murder weapon was also located. Recently, the knife was sent to the Centre for Forensic Scene for analysis to develop an offender DNA profile.”

According to Gallant, the German-made knife has a four-and-a-half inch long blade and a four-inch handle. A photo of the weapon has been re-released by police.

Gallant said “there are people out there who know who is responsible for this murder and need to come forward now.”

“If you know who is responsible, take that step and help bring this offender to justice.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).