People advised to 'use caution' following overnight shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.

According to police, “multiple gunshots” rang out near Martin Grove Road and Longbourne Drive, which is north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers attended the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and reportedly located several shell casings in the area.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt by the gunfire.

People are being advised to “use caution” in the area, police said in a tweet.

Longbourne Drive is currently closed from Willowridge Road to Redgrave Drive as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.