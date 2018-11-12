

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The New Orleans Pelicans ended Toronto's perfect record at home, downing the Raptors 126-110 Monday night.

E'Twaun Moore had a season-high 30 points for the Pelicans (7-6) while Jrue Holiday tied a season-high with 29. Anthony Davis had 25.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto (12-2) with 22 points while Kawhi Leonard had 20 and Serge Ibaka 19. It was Siakam's third straight 20-point game

Kyle Lowry had just four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Toronto shot just 40.2 per cent from the floor and hit just 13-of-45 three-pointers.

The Raptors came into the game riding a six-game winning streak and boasting the league's best record. Toronto's only other loss of the season was a 124-109 decision in Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

The Raptors had won all seven previous home games. Going into Monday's play, Toronto, Memphis and Milwaukee were the only remaining unbeaten teams at home.