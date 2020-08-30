TORONTO -- A male body has been located near Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police says.

At 11:48 a.m, police received a call about an incident in the area of Matthews Gate and Hurontario St.

Police said a male body was found.

The exact location of where the body was found has not yet been revealed by police.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been determined, police said.

A coroner is coming to the scene.

Hurontario St. between Burnhamthorpe Rd. and Elm Dr. is blocked off as police investigate.