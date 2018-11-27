

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say they now believe a 42-year-old woman whose body was found in a treed area in Mississauga in September was murdered.

On the night of Sept. 25, police were called to the corner of Glen Erin and Dunwin drives for a report of human remains.

The body of Xiuyan Chen was found in some bushes near a utility box on the southeast corner of the intersection.

“The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has been investigating this incident and believe that (Chen) met with foul play and was the victim of a homicide,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

She had been reported missing to police on July 28.

Her photo was released by investigators Tuesday in a bid to solicit more information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.