Police in Peel Region will reveal the results of a drugs and firearms investigation this morning.

The investigation, dubbed Project Baron, started as a probe into drug trafficking and allegedly “resulted in the recovery of a large number of firearms, ammunition and a quantity of drugs,” police said in a news release.

Police said drugs and firearms were seized over the course of several search warrants conducted in the region.

Chief Chris McCord will hold a news conference at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga at 10 a.m.