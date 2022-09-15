Peel police to provide update Thursday morning on GTHA shooting rampage

Peel Regional Police are providing an update Thursday on the GTA shooting spree that left a Toronto police officer and Milton business owner dead earlier this week.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah will be joined by Halton Regional Police Chief Steve Tanner and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie for the update at Peel Regional Police Headquarters, which is set to start at 10 a.m.

Peel police are coordinating the investigation into Monday’s rampage, which occurred over three separate jurisdictions.

The rampage started at around 2:15 p.m. when a gunman approached Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong and fatally shot him while he was having lunch at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga.

The 48-year-old worked for the force for the past 22 years and is survived by his wife, two teenage children and parents.

The suspect then injured a second victim before he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Less than an hour later, police said the suspect drove to an auto body shop in Milton and shot three people.

The shop owner, Shakeel Ashraf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old was a husband and father of two young girls.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located at a cemetery in Hamilton.

He was shot and killed by police officers during an interaction, which is now being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The Canadian Press has identified the suspect as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, who has an extensive criminal record, including robbery, drug trafficking and possession of weapon, according to parole board documents.

A funeral for Ashraf was held in Mississauga on Wednesday and a funeral service for Hong is currently being planned.

Toronto police have set up books of condolences for Hong that the public can sign as of Thursday.

One book is available at Traffic Services, located at 9 Hanna Avenue, from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Another book is available at Toronto Police Headquarters, located at 40 College Street, on Sept. 15 and 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 19 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press