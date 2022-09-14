Peel police to provide update on GTA shooting rampage Thursday morning

Police vehicles and officers are seen behind tape at a scene in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. A Toronto police officer has been fatally shot and a suspect is in custody after two separate shootings left two dead and three injured in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey Police vehicles and officers are seen behind tape at a scene in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. A Toronto police officer has been fatally shot and a suspect is in custody after two separate shootings left two dead and three injured in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton