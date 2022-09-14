Peel police to provide update on GTA shooting rampage Thursday morning
Police will be providing an update Thursday on a shooting rampage that left two people dead, including a Toronto police officer.
Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah will be joined by Halton police Chief Steve Tanner and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie for the press conference, which is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at Peel Regional Police Headquarters.
Peel police are coordinating the investigation into Monday afternoon's rampage, which spread out over three separate jurisdictions.
It began at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, where police say a male suspect shot Const. Andrew Hong at close range while he was on his lunch break.
A police officer for 22 years, Hong was in Mississauga for a joint training exercise by Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police. Hong, who was a member of Traffic Service's Motor Squad, died at the scene.
Police sources told CP24 that the suspect attempted to take Hong's pistol from its holster, but was unsuccessful due to a safety lock. Police said the suspect shot and injured a second victim before he fled the area in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect later showed up at an auto body shop in Milton, where police say he shot three people, including the owner Shakeel Ashraf, who was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect then fled the scene but was later tracked down at a cemetery in Hamilton.
He was shot and killed by police officers during an interaction, which is now being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
On Wednesday, dozens of people gathered in Mississauga for Ashraf's funeral. A cousin of the 38-year-old father told CTV News that the suspect previously worked at the shop. Meanwhile, one of the people injured in the Milton shooting had been released from hospital, police said. There is no word on the condition of the other victim.
The SIU said in an update on Wednesday that the family of the 40-year-old male suspect did not consent to release his name.
However, sources with the Canadian Press have identified him as Sean Petrie, who, according to parole board documents, had an extensive criminal record, including robbery, drug trafficking and possession of weapon.
CP24.com will stream the news conference.
- With files from The Canadian Press
