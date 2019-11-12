Officers with Peel Regional Police are expected to provide an update into a “mistaken identity homicide” that took place a year ago.

On Nov. 13, 2018 at around 1 a.m., emergency crews were called to Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive in Mississauga for a reported collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun was located inside a vehicle in a ditch. Police said he had been shot.

The Brampton resident was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The victim’s family told CTV News Toronto at the time that he worked as a security guard in Brampton and Mississauga.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released thus far by officials.

An update in the case is expected to be provided by investigators at 10:30 a.m. at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.

More to come…