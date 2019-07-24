

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are expected to provide an update into an investigation surrounding the theft of several high-end vehicles.

According to investigators, more than 20 vehicles have been recovered in the probe, dubbed Project Baijin.

Police said five arrests have been made but have not released any details on possible charges laid in the case.

The update is expected to begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will take place at Peel Regional Police Headquarters in Mississauga.