Peel police to provide details on largest drug seizure in force's history

Peel Regional Police are set to hold a press conference this morning to provide further details about what they say is the largest drug seizure ever in the force’s history.

In a news release, Peel police said over $25 million worth of drugs was seized by the Specialized Enforcement Bureau in the investigation, dubbed “Project Zucaritis.”

The news conference is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at Peel Police headquarters in Mississauga.

