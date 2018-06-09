

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of more than $200,000 worth of drugs following a traffic stop in Mississauga on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police say that officers were in the area of Derry Road East and Rexwood Road at around 8:45 p.m. when they stopped the suspect’s vehicle.

It is alleged that a subsequent search of that vehicle lead to the seizure of a 9-millimeter handgun as well as marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin with a total value in excess of $200,000.

Gurmilan Matharoo, 27, is facing numerous firearm and drug-related offences.

Police continue to investigate.