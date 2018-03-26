

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Peel Regional Police officer is being charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred last May in Mississauga.

According to a news release Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was contacted on Nov. 28 regarding “a complaint of a sexual nature against the officer.” The alleged assault involved a woman at a restaurant in Mississauga. The officer was off-duty at the time.

The suspect, who is being identified as 48-year-old Peel Regional Police Inspector Daniel Johnstone, is being charged with one count of sexual assault. He will appear in court on April 9 in Brampton.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there are incidents of death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.