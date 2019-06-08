

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Nearly a year after her disappearance, Peel police are asking the public for help locating a little girl who investigators allege was abducted by her father last summer.

According to police, last July, the mother of Tatianna Cuevas gave her ex-husband, John Varga Cueves, permission to take their five-year-old daughter on a vacation to France and Germany.

The two left the country on July 29, 2018 and were set to return home about two weeks later, on Aug. 12.

Police say the little girl and her father never returned to Canada and on Aug. 21, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Varga Cueves.

“Since that time investigators have been working collaboratively with the RCMP and Interpol in attempts to locate Tatianna Cuevas and her father,” Peel police said in a news release issued Saturday.

Varga Cuevas is wanted on the criminal charge of abduction in contravention of a court order.

The girl, who is now six years old, has been described by police as four-feet tall, 80 pounds, and has a thin build, brown shoulder-length curly hair, and brown eyes.

Her father is believed to be five-foot-eight, 160 pounds, and has short black hair, brown eyes, and possibly a chinstrap goatee.

Police, who have not previously released any information about the alleged abduction to members of the media, say they have followed up on several leads but have not yet been able to locate the girl and her father.

“Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance and are asking anyone who has been in contact with or has information on the whereabouts of John Varga Cuevas and Tatianna Cuevas to call officers at 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau,” Peel Regional Police wrote in the release.