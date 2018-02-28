

Rachael D'Amore , Rachael D'Amore





A racial slur spray painted on a sidewalk near a Mississauga high school has prompted an investigation by Peel Regional Police.

The graffiti appeared on a pathway near Iona Catholic Secondary School on Monday morning – just one day before they held a school wide assembly celebrating Black History Month.

The writing reads “Welcome To N-----ville."

Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they were made aware of the vandalism early this afternoon.

While the graffiti is technically on the other side of a pavement marking that designates school property, students say the pathway is a popular route for those who walk to and from school every day.

“You’re coming to the school and it’s like the first thing you see,” Grade 11 student Kristal McBean said. “I think a lot of the kids were shocked.”

Grade 12 student Taejh Jones said the perpetrator sprayed the word in an area “extremely visible” to passing students.

“They would have to know that it was a perfect place that everyone could see,” she said. “Nobody could miss it.”

Bruce Campbell, a spokesperson for the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board, said school officials are cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We work hard to ensure that our schools are safe, caring and inclusive places to learn and to work,” Campbell's written statement to CTV News Toronto said. “There is no tolerance for racism, discrimination and hate.”

Students at the school on Wednesday said they believe the act was “hate based.”

By late afternoon on Wednesday, the words have been painted over. A nearby driveway was also reportedly vandalized with a similar message but the words have also been cleared off.

“I would like to see it properly removed. No hesitation,” Jones said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong