

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been taken to a trauma centre following a stabbing in Mississauga late Monday night.

It happened in the area of Goreway and Brandon Gate drives shortly after 10 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was found in a parking lot in the area.

He was transported to hospital and police later confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not release any information on possible suspects.