Peel police hold emergency exercise at Brampton high school

Peel Regional Police are advising the public that there will be an emergency exercise at a Brampton high school today.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, Peel Regional Paramedic Services and Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services will join police to “simulate” a critical incident at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

Residents and businesses near the school, which is located in the area of Torbram Road and Central Park Drive, should expect a heavy presence of emergency crews between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., police say.

“An essential pillar of Peel Regional Police’s strategic plan is collaborating with our emergency response partners to hone our collective ability to respond to large-scale and complex emergencies,” a statement read.

Police say over 100 community volunteers are also participating as role players in the exercise, which they add is “designed to test existing procedures and identify areas for improvement.”

Motorists in the area could see some minor traffic delays while the exercise is happening, police say.