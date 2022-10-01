Peel police hold emergency exercise at Brampton high school
Peel Regional Police are advising the public that there will be an emergency exercise at a Brampton high school today.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, Peel Regional Paramedic Services and Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services will join police to “simulate” a critical incident at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.
Residents and businesses near the school, which is located in the area of Torbram Road and Central Park Drive, should expect a heavy presence of emergency crews between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., police say.
“An essential pillar of Peel Regional Police’s strategic plan is collaborating with our emergency response partners to hone our collective ability to respond to large-scale and complex emergencies,” a statement read.
Police say over 100 community volunteers are also participating as role players in the exercise, which they add is “designed to test existing procedures and identify areas for improvement.”
Motorists in the area could see some minor traffic delays while the exercise is happening, police say.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Hurricane Orlene strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Trump at centre of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
The defense team in the U.S. Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center.
Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked Saturday's anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Montreal
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding
Opponents of public health measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered Saturday in L'Assomption, in the riding of outgoing Premier François Legault.
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
-
Legault says CAQ campaign was best according to most Quebecers
CAQ leader Francois Legault said his party has run the 'best' campaign and responded to critics, saying he is standing up for Quebec culture.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
London house fire under investigation
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in London, Ont. Friday night.
-
Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 7 crash near Guelph
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Region of Waterloo appoints first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director
The Region of Waterloo has appointed Paula Whitlow, a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, as the regions first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Ottawa
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as Panda Game festivities begin
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are keeping an eye on Panda Game festivities in Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South and the Glebe. As of 12 p.m., more than 20 tickets had been issued for open alcohol in public.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Redblacks fire head coach after three wins in 14 games this season
The Redblacks announced Paul LaPolice has been relieved of his duties hours after the club returned from Vancouver following a 34-19 loss to the BC Lions.
Windsor
-
Walkathon celebrates anniversary of RE/ACT Recovery program
The second annual 5km walkathon and run to celebrate the second anniversary of the RE/ACT Recovery Program in Windsor-Essex took place Saturday morning.
-
Driver and passenger injured following ATV collision near Bothwell, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious ATV crash near Bothwell, Ont. that injured two people Friday evening.
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Ont. family living in Port aux Basques loses home to Hurricane Fiona's wrath
The home of a former Barrie, Ont. family living in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, was destroyed as Hurricane Fiona hit the coast last week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
-
Nearly one week after Fiona, the clean-up continues in Cape Breton
Major clean-up efforts continue in Cape Breton on Friday as many on the island remain in the dark.
Calgary
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Winter road rules kick in across B.C.; upgraded tires required on many highways commonly travelled by Albertans
If you're B.C.-bound, bear in mind Saturday was the day winter road rules kicked in across the province to the left of us.
-
Blood Tribe singer performs national anthem at Toronto Blue Jays game
The nerves were high for Tsuaki Marule as she sang O Canada in front of thousands of fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
Vancouver
-
Robbery suspect bear-sprayed store owner in downtown Vancouver, police say
Vancouver police are investigating a robbery involving bear spray that happened in the city's downtown Friday afternoon.
-
Kelowna transit workers say negotiations resuming ahead of planned strike
Unionized transit workers in Kelowna say they have been invited to resume negotiations with their employer on Tuesday, one day before a planned strike is scheduled to begin.
-
Worker dies on the job in North Vancouver park
An employee has died on the job while working on some trees at a popular park in North Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory
Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday.
-
'A powerful message': Alberta unveils new monument to honour residential school survivors
The province unveiled images of a new permanent statue to be placed on Alberta legislature grounds that will honour residential school survivors and the children that never made it home.