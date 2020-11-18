TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police will be providing details into a multi-jurisdictional investigation they say involves “numerous connections to organized crime, homicides, firearms and drugs.”

Details on the investigation, dubbed Project Siphon, are expected to be heard during a news conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Supt. Martin Ottaway will be speaking at the news conference.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.