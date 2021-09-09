Advertisement
Peel police attend Mississauga middle school after reported threat
Published Thursday, September 9, 2021 10:42AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 9, 2021 2:31PM EDT
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- A hold and secure has been lifted at a Mississauga middle school after reports of a possible threat, police say.
Investigators told CP24 that officers received information shortly after 9 a.m. about potential threats to Tomken Road Middle School, located near Tomken Road and Bloor Street.
The school was in a hold and secure position during the investigation but students students were not evacuated.
Shortly before 1 p.m., police confirmed that the hold and secure had been lifted and the threat was not substantiated.
No injuries were reported