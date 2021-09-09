TORONTO -- A hold and secure has been lifted at a Mississauga middle school after reports of a possible threat, police say.

Investigators told CP24 that officers received information shortly after 9 a.m. about potential threats to Tomken Road Middle School, located near Tomken Road and Bloor Street.

The school was in a hold and secure position during the investigation but students students were not evacuated.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police confirmed that the hold and secure had been lifted and the threat was not substantiated.

No injuries were reported