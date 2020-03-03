TORONTO -- Peel police are looking to speak with witnesses of a sexual assault that took place in Mississauga last weekend.

Investigators from Peel Police’s Special Victims Unit said that the incident occurred after the female victim attended a nightclub in the area of Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard on the evening of Feb. 29.

“On Sunday, March 1, 2020, after the club had closed the victim was sexually assaulted in the area by multiple suspects,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The victim was located near the nightclub at approximately 3:50 a.m., according to police.

Police said that the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. The suspects are believed to have also been at the club earlier that evening, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who attended the nightclub Feb. 29 to Mar.1 or anyone who may have assisted the female victim in the nightclub to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 Ext 3460. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.