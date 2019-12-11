TORONTO -- A Peel police officer, who has been with the service for 22 years, has been charged with sexual assault after a nine-month investigation.

The Peel Regional Police professional standards bureau said they arrested and charged Const. Daniel McAllister following a probe into sexual assault allegations.

In March, police said they received a complaint from the Officer of the Independent Police Review Director alleging sexual assault by the officer.

He is currently on suspension and once the criminal court proceedings are complete a Police Services Act investigation will follow, officials said.

McAllister is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Jan. 6.