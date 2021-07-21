TORONTO -- A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured during an arrest in Mississauga in May, the province’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel police responded to a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver parked on Duval Drive in Mississauga at around 5 p.m. on May 5.

During the arrest of the driver, the SIU said, the man sustained serious injuries.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the SIU said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the officer involved committed a criminal offence and the constable has now been charged.

Const. Kevin Arnem faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Arnem is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Aug. 13.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said in the media release.