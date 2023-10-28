Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by City of Toronto vehicle

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a City of Toronto vehicle on Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at Mooregate Park, in the area of Treverton Drive and Moorgate Avenue, just before 8:15 a.m.

The pedestrian was sleeping under a bag when they were struck, according to police.

The extent of their injuries has been described by paramedics as serious and potentially life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More to come.