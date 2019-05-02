

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been transported to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. near Steeles Avenue and Markham Road.

Police said that the victim, who is believed to be in her late teens or early 20s, sustained serious injuries. The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.