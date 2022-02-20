Advertisement
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Mississauga
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:24PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:24PM EST
Peel police are investigating a hit-and-run in Mississauga that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
The collision happened in the area of Derry Road and Cattrick Street, west of Airport Road, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Peel paramedics said a female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Police said they don’t have a description of the vehicle at this time.