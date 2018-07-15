

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s waterfront.

It happened at Bay and Harbour streets at around 5:45 p.m.

Toronto police said two people were struck and injured, but Toronto Paramedic Services said they treated only one person.

Paramedics said one man who was struck was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police originally described the incident as a hit-and-run and said a female driver in a white hatchback was spotted fleeing north on Bay Street. However police at the scene later said that two people who appeared to be intoxicated were damaging the car and jumped on the hood when the driver tried to flee.

No charges have been announced in connection with the incident so far.