Advertisement
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 9:59PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 1, 2021 9:59PM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
TORONTO -- A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered head trauma, paramedics say.
They transported him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.