Toronto

    • Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast Toronto

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Toronto Friday afternoon.

    The collision happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Rumsey Road, east of Bayview Avenue, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

    Police say the female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

    Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

