

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say a woman has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of George and Wellington streets sometime before 4:40 p.m.

According to York Regional Police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a female pedestrian suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come.