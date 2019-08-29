Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run downtown, police say
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Yonge Street and College Street area on Thursday morning. (Peter Muscat)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:47AM EDT
A pedestrian has serious injuries after a hit-and-run downtown, police say.
Police were called to Yonge Street and College Street just after 5.30 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.
Police said the driver fled the scene on foot.
More to come.