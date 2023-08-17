Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics responded to a collision in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived, a man was located suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
He was rushed to a trauma centre and his condition is unknown.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
