Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a collision in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a man was located suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was rushed to a trauma centre and his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.