Pedestrian suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Dorset Park
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 7:23PM EST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a truck in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area.
The incident happened at a plaza near Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent at around 6:40 p.m.
A male victim believed to be in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The vehicle remained at the scene, Toronto police said.