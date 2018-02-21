

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a truck in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area.

The incident happened at a plaza near Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent at around 6:40 p.m.

A male victim believed to be in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The vehicle remained at the scene, Toronto police said.