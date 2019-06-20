Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Birchmount Park
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:46PM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Birchmount Park area.
It happened at Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 10 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.