A female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on McLevin Avenue, between Markham and Tapscott roads.

The victim, believed to be a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries to her head and leg, paramedics said.

Toronto police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and called for help.

Few other details were provided about the circumstances that led to the collision.