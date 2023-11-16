TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck on Don Valley Parkway: TPS

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are currently blocked after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police say.

    Toronto police say the person was struck in the southbound lanes, just south of the Leaside Bridge, during the busy morning rush.

    The extent of the person's injuries are not yet clear.

    Officials could not immediately say how the person came to be on the road.

    All southbound lanes are currently blocked at Don Mills Road as police investigate.

