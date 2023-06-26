Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp in critical condition

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a car hit them on an off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police said they received reports of a personal injury collision on Saturday night, at around 8p.m., on the off-ramp to Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry was heading eastbound on the off-ramp as a 24-year-old was running northbound across Lake Shore Boulevard East toward the same area.

The driver of the Toyota struck the pedestrian, and according to police, the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other details of the driver or pedestrian were provided.

Anyone who may have seen or possess footage of the incident or area is asked to call investigators.

Traffic Services is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.